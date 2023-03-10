My Irish Cousin, Ireland’s friendliest car rental service, is inspiring people across the globe to take action and make a difference to the environment, one ride at a time!

My Irish Cousin has committed to planting one native Irish tree on behalf of every customer who rents a car in 2023. These trees, either oak, alder or roan, will help offset carbon emissions from driving a car around the Emerald Isle.

In conjunction with Cloudforest, the trees will be planted on the beautiful Wild Atlantic Way, at Mountoven in Co. Kerry on the famous Dingle Peninsula.

Book with My Irish Cousin to get the best deal on your Irish car rental and help make an impact on sustainability!

The long-term goal of My Irish Cousin and Cloudforest is to create an Atlantic Temperate Rainforest, boosting the ecosystem and contributing to the biodiversity of the area. Visitors can even make a trip to experience the newly planted forest for themselves.

Cousin Malachy, founder of My Irish Cousin said: “Having your own wheels is without a doubt the best way to experience true Ireland.

“By promising to gift each customer their own tree with their car rental, we’re not only doing our part for the environment, but we are also giving a great memento that our customers can cherish forever; their very own little piece of Ireland!”

By planting these trees, My Irish Cousin hopes to help restore and protect the natural beauty of Ireland for future generations to come.

Their commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation aren’t the only factors setting these guys apart from the rental car market. My Irish Cousin is famed for their friendly, helpful service, offering complete peace of mind and no hidden surprises when renting one of their motors.

Who is My Irish Cousin?

My Irish Cousin offers visitors to Ireland peace of mind car rental. With vehicles in over 20 locations and 5 airports, they can accommodate your preferred pickup and return - whatever suits you best!

All charges are included and covered in My Irish Cousin's fixed cost pricing with no surprises, hidden or additional charges on pick up - zero excess, zero deductible, tyres, glass, roadside assistance, travel to Northern Ireland, and unlimited mileage are all included. No add-on deposit held on credit card and additional driver at no extra cost. All this means you can enjoy your driving and time on the island of Ireland with peace of mind.

Book with My Irish Cousin to get the best deal on your Irish car rental and help make an impact on sustainability!