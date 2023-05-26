My Irish Cousin, which boasts an average five-star review, promises that once you book, your rental worries are over and you'll enjoy your driving with peace of mind in Ireland.

Having heard firsthand the difficulties experienced by visitors in renting a car in Ireland and the horror stories of hidden charges, excess deposits, and damage disputes on returning vehicles, which in some cases ruined their trip, Malachy at My Irish Cousin thought there had to be a better way.

All charges are included and covered in My Irish Cousin's fixed cost pricing with no surprises, hidden or additional charges on pick up - zero excess, zero deductible, tyres, glass, roadside assistance, travel to Northern Ireland, and unlimited mileage are all included. No add-on deposit held on credit card and additional driver at no extra cost. All this means you can enjoy your driving and time on the island of Ireland with peace of mind.

And the better way is My Irish Cousin's all-inclusive, no hidden charges and surprises, no excess, and no hold on cards offerings.

With My Irish Cousin’s Peace of Mind rental package, you take the car, you return the car. Whatever happens in between, you are fully covered for any damage anywhere on the vehicle. Plus tires, glass, and roadside assistance are also included as a standard, as is a second driver at no additional cost.

There's also unlimited mileage on rentals - North to south, east to west of the island of Ireland, over to Scotland and back, whatever number of kilometers you put up during your visit is covered in your agreement.

While My Irish Cousin is headquartered at Dublin Airport, the car rental group boasts vehicles in over 30 locations and seven airports on the island of Ireland to accommodate your preferred pickup and return - whatever suits you best.

My Irish Cousin is available during your visit to Ireland to assist you in any way they can, rental related or not. That’s what family is for!

On top of that, My Irish Cousin's customer service is in a league of its own. These recent testimonials for My Irish Cousin speak for themselves:

“My Irish Cousin came through with flawless service! Communication was the best! It made our first trip to Ireland that much smoother. We'll be back and will definetly use My Irish Cousin again for our car hire.” - Chris

“Worth every penny! Quick and easy check-in. The van that was chosen for us was perfect. We had absolutely no worries while driving the country with full coverage insurance. Drop-off was even easier than check-in. There was someone waiting there as we pulled into the car park. This is full service done right!” - Tony.

“We had a wonderful experience with My Irish Cousin! The process of choosing the right type of vehicle for our group was streamlined and efficient. Because of the type of roads we chose, knowing that any bumps, bruises and/or major ‘oops’ were covered was a comfort!” - Mac.

“I will always hire a car through My Irish Cousin when visiting Ireland. The service- friendly, kind, sincere is something you rarely encounter. From the ease of booking, (and all questions thoroughly answered), to the updates before our arrival, and finally the ease at pickup and drop-off- also must mention the peace of mind that everything was covered- wow! Thank you, thank you, My Irish Cousin- you contributed to an amazing holiday and yes, we will return.” - Shaynee.

“...Everyone was so helpful, giving us tips for first time drivers in Ireland, better directions for when we returned the car to the airport and recommendations for things to see and do during our trip, it really felt like we were part of the family!” - Rachel.

The team at My Irish Cousin is very happy to meet up with 'cousins' where time and circumstances allow - they spend a lot of time in Dublin Airport where they now have an office or they can also be found wandering around in Dublin city centre.

My Irish Cousin is always a call or email away before, during, and after your visit to Ireland - learn more about the friendliest car rental company on the island of Ireland on its website.

