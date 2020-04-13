Realize your dreams of owning a traditional Irish cottage with this picture-perfect cottage in County Waterford.

Briar Rose Cottage is located just outside Aglish village in the Munster county and comes with all of the charm that you'd expect from an old Irish cottage.

The two-bedroom dwelling is in excellent condition but still maintains its traditional appeal.

The cottage is on the market for €145,000 ($158,000) and it is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Reynolds.

The cottage is exactly what you'd expect from a thatched cottage right down to the front door.

The front door is a timber stable door which can be split into two halves like a traditional stable door.

Inside, the cottage has a warm and cozy feel. The living room and kitchen boast an ornate fireplace to keep residents warm during the colder months and the compact kitchen features a window with a view of the large back garden.

The cottage sits on 0.33 acres and offers plenty of room for recreational or garden activities.

A rockery area to the side of the cottage is perfect for lounging during the day or cookouts at night.

The two bedrooms are small but comfortable and would be perfect for smaller families.

The cottage is the perfect fit for anyone who fancies a quiet retreat in rural Ireland or for families spying a countryside vacation. The cottage is located just 15 minutes from the coastal town of Dungarvan and would be perfect for a summer holiday in Ireland's South-East.

The garden also comes equipped with a large garden shed, perfect for anyone who fancies some DIY work in the summer months.

