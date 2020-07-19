This Victorian-era steward's house near Cork City is the definition of a dream house.

Stoneview House, believed to be the former steward's house to the Blarney Castle Estate, dates back to the 1830s and offers a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity.

The four-bedroom house is on the market for €695,000 ($795,000) and sits on about 4.65 acres of land.

Michael H Daniels & Co is listed as the house's real estate agent.

Reconstructed in 1989, Stonview House boasts pine floors, doors, and a pine staircase in addition to fine Georgian windows.

Boston ivy tastefully decorates the house's exterior and each room in the house offers beautiful antique furniture.

The kitchen, for example, looks like something out of Ireland in the 1950s while the dining room also evokes memories of Ireland's past.

The 2,230 square foot property also boasts four bathrooms and high 3-meter ceilings.

It is outside, however, where Stoneview House really earns its significant price tag.

The house is approached by a stunning lime avenue lined with trees which leads into a fine gravel forecourt.

There is a whitewashed stone courtyard at the back of the property complete with stables, a laundry, a workshop, and a coach house in addition to a storage shed.

The breathtaking grounds also feature a grass tennis court, wooded gardens and a railed paddocks.

The house offers a peaceful rural location, but the bright lights of Cork City are just a 13km drive away.

Cork International Airport is also just 25 minutes from the property, while Blarney is just 3km away.

There are also plenty of leisure and sporting amenities close by, including fishing on the nearby Rivers Lee and Blackwater, while there are also several golf clubs in the area.

