Stir crazy? Picture yourself quarantining in luxury at Seafield House, a spectacular 18th-century mansion by the sea that's for sale in Dublin!

Seafield House in Donabate, just a half hour's drive from Dublin city center, is like stepping into a different world and a different era.

With sprawling 80-acre gardens and views of Dublin Bay, Seafield House is one of Dublin's finest dwellings and one of its best-kept secrets but comes with a hefty price tag of $10.8 million.

Seafield House was built more than 300 years ago in the 1730s and famed architect Sir Edward Lovett Pearce is believed to have designed the ancient dwelling. Among other famous buildings, Pearce designed the former parliament buildings in Dublin which now house Ireland's Central Bank.

Liam and Kaye Cronin bought the house in 1996 for £1 million and pumped over £3 million into renovating the property. They took great care to preserve the history of the house and it retains much of its charm and grandeur and stepping inside will feel like stepping back into the 1700s.

The house is tastefully decorated with furniture from the era and red velvet carpet covers most of the floors. Stepping inside will make you feel like an ancient lord or duke.

The mansion is the height of luxury and boasts eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is even a luxurious fountain and a walled garden in the grounds near the house.

The mansion's modern kitchen is both tasteful and convenient and the whole dwelling feels bright, airy and naturally lit.

Beautiful artwork of various figures from Greek mythology adorns the walls and the paneling and plasterwork throughout the house is a joy to behold.

In true 18th century style, Seafield House boasts a large entrance hall with three reception rooms off-shooting from it. These reception rooms all boast fireplaces and tall windows with spectacular views of the grounds, making the rooms comfortable and liveable.

If you needed any more encouragement or convincing, Dublin Airport is located just ten minutes from the glorious property.

Sotheby's, a renowned auctioneer of high-profile and upmarket goods, is selling the property and, while the hefty price tag means it is out of most people's price range, there's no harm in dreaming about it.

