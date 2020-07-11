L’Ann Moor in Co Galway could be your seaside oasis on the Wild Atlantic Way.

L’Aan Moor, a spectacular seaside home in Co Galway, is on the market for €850k ($944k).

Read More: This dreamy thatched cottage in the Irish countryside could be yours

The sale of the stunning property is being managed by Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers in conjunction with Helen Cassidy Auctioneer, who together are “delighted” to introduce the residence to the market.

Of L’Ann Moor, the sellers say: “Once in every lifetime, a very special property comes to the market and in our opinion, L’Ann Moor in Foorglass, Ballyconneely is one of the most exciting properties we have seen in some time.

“A constellation of small traditional Irish style thatch cottages combine to make a very comfortable and cozy home right on the beachfront. The views of the sea and the beach are simply outstanding and can be enjoyed from every room."

L’Ann Moor is located within a few meters from the extensive shoreline, and the sand at low tide is “perfection.”

Read More: This cottage for sale in West Cork has its own waterfall

“The original cottage was completely renovated and extended approximately 20 years ago and is today a very comfortable home which has managed to retain its character despite its modernization.

“The residence which is full of personality and charm comprises of a large entrance and boot room, open plan sitting room/ bar/ dining room, kitchen /dining room/lounge, living room, utility/ laundry room, 2 bathrooms, w.c, and 4 bedrooms.

Read More: Irish cottage in dream Sky Road Galway location could be your summer home

“In a separate but attached cottage, there is a further bedroom, bathroom, small kitchen, and living area. There is a very clever use of space throughout with the utilization of loft spaces in the bedrooms, kitchen and living areas which provide cozy little hideaways and extra accommodation.

“The village of Ballyconnerly is only 1km away and the famous fishing village of Roundstone is 10 minutes by car. The world-renowned Connemara Golf Course is just 5 minutes from here."

If you could live anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in October 2019.