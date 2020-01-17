Flowing green fields, epic staircases, reading rooms, wine cellars and luxurious conservatories – how does that sound?

Many of us dream of living in an Irish country house, where sipping your tea and reading the morning paper are the order of the day. If you’re ready to put your feet up and feel like doing it in a spectacular setting, a new Irish property is on the market that will have you daydreaming about being a character in Downton Abbey.

Marlfield House is an 18th-century Georgian-style mansion in Co. Tipperary which you can get your hands on for a cool $1.63 million. Although parts of the building have already been redesigned into luxury apartments, much of it remains as it has been for decades, even sporting a war wound or two from attacks by anti-Treaty parties during the Irish Civil War.

Set on the banks of the River Suir, the former Bagwell family home comes with fishing rights and a private lake and the beautiful town of Clonmel is just a ten-minute drive away.

The house was originally built by Colonel John Bagwell MP in 1785 and remained in the hands of this wealthy and influential family until the 1970s. It still bears the scorch marks from an arson attack in the Irish Civil War when the republicans rebelled against the then-owner John Bagwell, who was a senator in the first government in the Irish Free State in 1923. These scars only add to the history of the property.

The first and second floors have been converted to apartments, a different offering, although these can be removed with planning permission if the new owner wants to restore the house to a more authentic manner.

“The apartments are created with stud partitions and careful thought has been given to maintaining the integrity of ceiling cornices,” David Ashmore, agent for Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty, told Mansion Global.

Marlfield House is “a wonderful example of Irish architectural excellence and significance,” Ashmore said.

Running alongside the River Suir, the surrounding 31 acres of land are magical as they stretch out from the 14-bedroom, nine-bathroom 22,640 square feet house. The central block of the house ladders up to four floors, the basement and ground floor of which are retained in their original form. (Apart from a gym, which we presume was not on the wishlist of a powerful 18th-century family but may well be a selling point to a 21st-century one.)

As if this and the wine cellar weren’t idyllic enough, the conservatories of the ground floor rooms were also created by Richard Turner, whose other spectacles included the Palm House at Kew Gardens in London, the Palm House at Belfast Botanic Gardens and the Curvilinear Range at the Irish National Botanic Gardens.

While this all sounds absolutely perfect for afternoon tea, it can’t be forgotten that the nearby Clonmel is also the home of Magners Cider (known as Bulmers in Ireland), a go-to drink on sunny days.

Now, if only we had a spare one and a half million lying around!

Marlfield House is being sold by Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty. You can find more information on the property here.

H/T: Mansion Global