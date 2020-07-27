This drone footage of County Mayo will have you planning your next vacation.

County Mayo has quite a few claims to fame. It's Ireland's third-largest county, it has its own international day of celebration, and a County Mayo castle was recently named the best hotel in the world. So you really shouldn't need any more reasons to visit, but just in case you did, here's a stunning video of the Mayo coastline, up along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

It was shot by Raymond Fogarty of AirCam Ireland, who recently spent six weeks filming the Irish coastline via drone. The gorgeous shots and sweeping views he captured of the Mayo coast prove that the Irish landscape truly is a thing of wonder and beauty.

Enjoy:

* Originally published in 2015.