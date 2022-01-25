Icelandic airline PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to and from Boston and Baltimore / Washington, DC to Dublin for this spring.

PLAY's flight service from Baltimore / Washington, DC International Airport (BWI) will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will begin on May 11, 2022.

Our amazing crew celebrated this major milestone on board as well ✈️ See you in spring Boston & Washington DC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HgVmU5o0JI — PLAY (@PlayAirlines) December 17, 2021

PLAY said in December that it has received all required permits to operate flights to the United States from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

To serve Boston and Baltimore/Washington, DC, PLAY will use new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The airline says these aircraft "are known for having 10-15% lower fuel consumption and associated CO2 emissions compared to current single-aisle aircraft."

Travelers can now book tickets between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) and Dublin, Ireland, as well as PLAY’s European destinations including Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg, and more.

The airline described the US routes as a "significant milestone" and "marks the second phase of PLAY's business model by offering consumers the option to connect VIA Iceland between multiple destinations in Europe and North America."

Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO, said: “Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind.

"We’re proud to expand PLAY´s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations.

"With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there."

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.