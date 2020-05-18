Get moving! There are plenty of stunning walks you can take all across Ireland - these are some of our favorites.

The Dublin Mountains Way, just eight miles from O’Connell Street, stretching from Shankill to Sean Walsh Memorial Park in Tallaght, was listed in “1001 Walks You Must Experience Before You Die,” released in 2015.

All together 14 Irish walks were listed in the book including the Antrim Hills Way, the Burren Way, the Causeway Coast Way, Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail, the Dingle Way, Grand Canal Way, Great Southern Trail, Keenagh Loop Walk, the Arigna Miner's Way, St. Finbarr's Pilgrim Walk, the Táin Way, and the Tipperary Heritage Way, the Wicklow Ways, and the Kerry Way.

Here's a look at some of the best walking trails in Ireland:

Dublin Mountains Way

The Dublin Mountains Way was established in 2009. It stretches along 25 miles and encompasses mountain trails, country paths, and rural roads.

Orla Carroll, Director of Dublin, Fáilte Ireland told the Irish Independent, “The Dublin Mountains Way is a great example of the wealth of trails that exist in Ireland today.

Mark d'Alton of the Dublin Mountains Initiative said, “This is terrific news for the Dublin Mountain Partnership and everyone associated with it.

"For a walk that is on the urban fringe to be included in a book like this is really remarkable."

Ireland is made for walking with its the gentle landscape, without high altitudes or deep valleys and a temperate climate. Here are five of the top walking trails in Ireland according to the Ireland Wanderer.

Wicklow Way, County Wicklow

Not your usual walking trail, this incredible 80-mile walk across the Wicklow Mountains can be broken down into several sections. The trail starts in Marley Park, in Dublin, and ends in Clonegal, in County Carlow, and it is one of the most popular and beautiful walking trails in Ireland.

Dursey Island Loop, County Cork

Dursey Island on the southwestern tip of the Beara Peninsula, off County Cork and Kerry, affords one of the most interesting walks in Ireland.

To get there you have to take a cable car. There are also no shops or pubs on the island and very few inhabitants. This walk will be one of the most tranquil experiences in your life.

The Burren Way, County Clare

The Burren Way is 75 miles long and has some of the best views in the karst landscape. The walk starts at Lahinch and ends in Doolin.

The Western Way, County Galway

Oughterard on the shores of Lake Corrib is the starting point of this scenic walk. The trail will take you through the highlands of Connemara, along ruins and lakes and the harbor of Killary.

Inishowen Head Loop, County Donegal

This is the northernmost and most remote part of Ireland. This spectacular walk will show you monuments of a time past, dramatic landscape and legendary sites.

*Originally published in 2015, updated in May 2020