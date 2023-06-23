IDL Donegal is inviting teenagers from all over the world to join the tenth edition of its Ireland Adventure International Camp this summer, July 9 - 30.

Limited spaces have opened for the Irish camp, which promises to be an incredible opportunity for US teenagers to be immersed in Irish culture while meeting new friends from around the world.

Based in Bundoran in "the coolest place in the world" Co Donegal, the Ireland Adventure International Camp offers the perfect playground for summer fun and adventure.

Click here to learn more and register your enrollment at IDL Donegal's "Ireland Adventure International Camp"

At the Ireland Adventure International Camp, best suited for teens aged 14- 17, students will live with an Irish host family and be fully immersed in an Irish way of life through surfing, hiking, Gaelic sports, music, performance arts, and film.

An exciting schedule awaits at Ireland Adventure International Camp - each morning, students will get to take part in activities such as kayaking, yoga, and martial arts, while each afternoon features sessions on Irish music, art, and mythology, as well as sustainability and global leadership.

In the evening, students can engage in team-building games, talent shows, and student-led workshops.

Groups are small so every individual can make the most of every activity, which range from cliff-jumping and SUP-ing to dancing, acting, making videos, and creating art.

On the weekends, students will get to tour the beautiful natural landscapes of Co Donegal and visit iconic cities.

As a part of Green Education Ireland and aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the camp emphasizes sustainability with foraging, beach cleaning, planting, and visiting local ethical businesses.

Though immersed in Irish culture, US teens will get to experience a truly multicultural international exchange at the camp that hosts teens from places including Italy, Spain, Poland, and Ukraine.

Weekly language exchanges feature Irish, while students will even be able to learn some foreign languages from their fellow teens during student-led intercultural competence workshops.

Registration is now open for IDL Donegal's Ireland Adventure International Camp. To learn more about the program and to register, visit their website. You can also check out IDL Donegal on Facebook and Instagram.