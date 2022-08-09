Ever dreamed of touring historic Irish castles and manors? This personalized and luxurious tour of Ireland will have you living like modern royalty during your stay.

Since 1974 Specialized Travel Services has been creating memorable Irish experiences. Embark on their Deluxe Irish Castle Tour with a professional driver/guide at your side who will provide you will local knowledge and stay in Ireland’s finest castles from Ashford Castle in County Mayo to the magnificent Adare Manor in County Limerick.

Day 1: Shannon Airport to Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo

Welcome to Ireland! You will be met by your private driver/guide at Shannon Airport and accompanied to your luxury vehicle. Travel north to visit the bohemian city of Galway, a picturesque and lively city hosting a fantastic mix of locally owned shops, pubs, and restaurants. The next stop is the pretty village of Cong, the filming location for the Oscar-winning film, “The Quiet Man”, featuring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Spend two nights at Ashford Castle, a 5-star deluxe property situated on Lough Corrib. The stately baronial castle was the country estate of the Guinness family for almost a century until it was transformed into a luxury hotel in 1939. The public rooms and reception rooms are elegant and stylish ranging from a majestic dining room to a dungeon bar.

Day 2: Connemara, County Galway

Discover the wild and beautiful region of Connemara renowned for its stunning mountains, lakes, tumbling streams, undulating bog, and unspoiled beaches. Don’t miss Kylemore Abbey & Walled Gardens, ‘Ireland’s most romantic castle’, originally built as a wedding gift in the 19th Century. Or take the Killary Cruise and enjoy the splendor of Ireland’s only Fjord.

Day 3: Cliffs of Moher, Clare & Adare

Travel through the Burren region, a vast sea of limestone paving, framed only by the ocean. Stop in Doolin for lunch, traditionally a fishing village, Doolin is now renowned worldwide as the traditional music capital of Ireland. Visit the Cliffs of Moher; Ireland’s most visited natural attraction with a magical vista that captures the hearts of up to one million visitors every year.

Arrive at the award-winning Adare Manor and Golf Resort, where you will spend three nights. Adare Manor is set on a magnificent 840-acre estate in the heart of picturesque Adare village. Enjoy a dip in the pool, a quiet spell in the golf driving range, or a brisk walk across the vast stretch of the Manor estate. If that’s not enough try something a little more unique, like a falconry lesson, archery or clay pigeon shooting.

Day 4: Dingle Peninsula, County Kerry

Today take a trip to the Dingle Peninsula, which extends into the Atlantic Ocean. The ‘Slea Head’ drive offers stunning coastal scenery and views of Ireland’s highest mountain- Macgillacuddy Reeks.

Perhaps visit Dingle Sheepdogs to watch a local sheep farmer herd sheep in the old traditional manner with his team of well-trained Border Collies. Here you could also visit the Famine Cottages. Enjoy some time in the fishing village of Dingle, where local restaurants serve fish fresh straight from the boats!

Day 5: Limerick City and Bunratty

Visit Limerick City; perhaps discover heritage gems like King John’s Castle and the 800-year-old St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Maybe a visit to Bunratty Castle & Folk Park in County Clare. The 15th-century castle and folk park offer a fascinating view into traditional Irish life in times gone by. Return to Adare to have time to relax and enjoy your last night in Ireland.

Day 6: Depart from Shannon

Time to say a fond farewell to Ireland for now – a private driver will transfer you to Shannon Airport for your departure flight.

Check out the full range of Private Chauffeur Vacations from Specialized Travel Services here. You can also learn more by checking out their website or following them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.