Ireland is one of the safest places in the world for US citizens to retire in, according to a new study.

The Institute for Economics and Peace's annual Global Peace Index has found that Ireland is the third-safest country in the world behind Iceland in first and New Zealand in second.

Compiling a list of suitable countries for US citizens to retire in, finance company Go Banking Rates noted that American retirees who move to Ireland "would only have to adapt to a slightly different brand of English".

The publication also noted that Ireland has become one of the wealthiest countries in the world since it joined the European Union in 1973, adding that it is among both the safest and most economically secure countries in the world.

"Though the country was long known for militarization, ethnic and religious conflict, terrorism and violent demonstrations, those problems are nearly non-issues in modern Ireland," Go Banking Rates said.

Iceland, meanwhile, has claimed the title of world's safest country every year since the mid-2000s and is noted for ranking among the world's happiest countries every year.

In second place, New Zealand is one of four non-European countries to appear on the 2022 Global Peace Index, with French travel company Evaneos noting New Zealanders' "relaxed attitude".

Making up the top five behind Ireland, Denmark and Austria are both noted for their lack of homicides and violent crimes.

Singapore, Canada, and Japan are the other non-European countries to make the latest Global Peace Index, with Canada ranking in 12th position.

Go Banking Rates said Canada was a politically-stable country with a low violent crime rate, adding that it is more convenient for Americans to retire in because they can simply drive across the border.