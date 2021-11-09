The November/December issue of Ireland of the Welcomes is out now- let's take a look at what you could be enjoying if you subscribed.

"Another year over, a new one just begun," as the Beatles song goes. The end of the year, the holiday season is a great time to take stock of the months just gone and eventful as they most certainly have been, it's also a time to look to the future and think about what adventures in Ireland the next year might hold.

Inside the November /December issue of Ireland of the Welcomes, we celebrate Christmas and the wonderful Irish holiday traditions that are still practiced today. Christmas is a truly special time of year and one cherished by every Irish family.

Wrapping ourselves up in the comfort of the holiday season we take a look at a range of gifts from Ireland on offer as well as new Irish books to curl up with this winter and what's on during the Dingle Literary Festival, available online.

Looking ahead to travel in 2022 in Ireland, Domhnall O’Donoghue explores the new Clew Bay Bike Trail and falls for the buzz around Athlone town. Deanna O'Connor takes a dip into the best seaweed bath along the Wild Atlantic Way and Leo Casey tours the treasure that is Valentia Island.

Let's check out what's inside the November / December issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!

- News

A roundup of what's on and where, as life returns to the island of Ireland.

- Clew Bay Trail

The Clew Bay Bike Trail showcases County Mayo’s friendly locals, storied past, and stunning scenery.

- Irish Gifts

Give the gift of Ireland this Christmas with our roundup of the best Irish gifts.

- Dingle Literary Festival

An in-depth look at Ireland's newest literary festival including a roundup of this year's speakers.

- Five of the best...

A roundup of Ireland's biggest and best-known festivals to look forward to in 2022.

- Athlone

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits the bustling Westmeath town.

- Seaweed Baths along the Wild Atlantic Way

Deanna O'Connor travels the length and breadth of Ireland to experience

the benefits of the legendary seaweed bath.

- Hot Hotel

We visit the family-run Station House Hotel, in County Meath, to experience its famous hospitality.

- The Cycle of Life

The famous Valentia Island is the subject of this issue's Cycle of Life.

- Christmas traditions

Ireland's most beloved festive traditions.

- Book

The latest book releases from Irish authors.

- What is it...

The famous Christmas Eve tradition of Midnight Mass.