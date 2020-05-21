While summer travel plans may be on hold Ireland of the Welcomes May / June 2020 issue bring the beauty of Ireland to its readers.

What a tumultuous few weeks we've all been through since our last issue of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine. While hopefully, the end is in sight we've all taken the lessons we needed to learn from our brush with COVID-19, here at IOW we're trying to provide a much-needed respite from news, reality, and social media.

And we, we're straddling a world where summer travel plans may be on hold but the seasonal beauty of Ireland continues. In the May / June issue of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine, we're looking back to the 1916 Rising, examining the literature of men such as James Joyce and JP Donleavy and looking at the peculiar way we Irish express ourselves.

Elsewhere, we explore the love of Adele Astaire (sister to the famous dancer/actor Fred), look at all that's to behold in the world-famous Phoenix Park, in Dublin, and bring some ceol (music) into our lives with TG4.

I do hope you enjoy this issue, and as we look to a new future and delayed summer let me quote Seamus Heaney and say "If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere." But let's be honest, there's nowhere quite like Ireland.

- Like a Phoenix

Domhnall O'Donoghue takes a look at what makes Dublin's Phoenix Park so special

- Second Best

Deanna O'Connor takes a look at Ireland's most well-known attractions and their nearest relations!

- Modern Ireland

Niall O'Dowd shares an extract from his new book

- Hot Hotel

We pay a visit to Adare Manor, one of Ireland's most famous hotels

- Beautiful Ballina

The Mayo town of Ballina is under the IOW spotlight

- Cycle of Life

Leo Casey takes a look at the idioms of how the people of Ireland speak

- 1916 Revisited

A look at the differences in how Irish and American media reported the Easter Rising

- Ceol & Craic

... with TG4, Ireland's Irish language TV station online

- JP Donleavy

Was he an American or Irish writer? An old friend poses the question

- Photo Essay

A look at beautiful Donegal

- Adele Astaire

The life of Waterford's most famous resident

- Lyrical Life

A look at the latest book releases alongside the poetry of James Joyce.