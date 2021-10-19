Our Ireland of the Welcomes September / October 2021 issue was a celebration of embracing Ireland's outdoors and a return to some kind of normality after an unprecedented few years for the hospitality industry.

As we finally see Ireland's tourism industry bounce back Ireland of the Welcomes September / October 2021 revealed an insider's guide to Ireland, divulging some tourist attractions that will inspire even the most seasoned visitor to Ireland. The issue also embraced the outdoors as we take a look at some of Ireland's most picturesque walking trails, to fit all abilities.

Also in this issue, Domhnall O'Donoghue toured lovely County Louth on a new delectable food trail while Leon Ó Cáthasaigh ditched his bike and took to the River Shannon like a duck to water. We also dipped into the life of poet Patrick Kavanagh and a tourist attraction that's used lockdown to blossom. All this and of course a lot more, including news, books, more travel and so much more!

Check out what you've missed out on in the Ireland of the Welcomes September / October 2021 issue:

The Tale of Seán O'Cuirreáin

A story of murder, mystery, and a courtroom drama that stems from an old Irish ballad

The Cycle of Life

Leon O'Cathsaigh explores the mighty River Shannon by boat!

Five of the best

Irish witticisms and slang and how to use them so you can fit in during your next vacation in Ireland

Creativity in Connemara

An author talks about finding her creative flow and writing a novel in the west of Ireland

Books

The latest book releases from Irish authors

What is it...

About Dublin's Christ Church Cathedral

Patrick Kavanagh

A look at the life of famous Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh and a visit

to his museum in County Monaghan

Louth & Proud

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits County Louth to discover new "sea louth" trail - a must-visit for locals and visitors alike

Ireland on Foot

We look at the best walking trails across the island of Ireland for those determined to explore the island by all means

The Festival of Samhain

Deanna O'Connor looks at the history of the great Irish festival of Samhain, both past and present