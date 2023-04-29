Situated in the heart of Limerick City, the Savoy Hotel is the perfect place to stay while exploring Ireland's third-largest city.

The five-star luxury boutique hotel is ideally situated near King John's Castle and the high-street shopping of O'Connell Street, Limerick's main thoroughfare. It also offers magnificent views of the nearby River Shannon.

The Savoy recently added 13 new luxury bedrooms and is currently renovating bedrooms on four different floors ahead of the summer season.

But what exactly does the hotel have to offer?

Stay...

In one of the Savoy'sluxury bedrooms. From junior suites to executive rooms, each of the Savoy's 107 bedrooms offers an ideal place to kick back and relax.

The king-sized beds, lined with Egyptian cotton sheets, will guarantee you one of the best night's sleep you've ever had.

Each spacious room offers guests an opportunity to take a breather after touring Limerick and the surrounding area.

Dine...

In one of the Savoy's four restaurants. With its book-lined walls, the Library offers a delicious all-day menu and an afternoon tea, providing an unrivaled cozy ambiance.

Located adjacent to the Savoy, the Hamptons brings a taste of New York City to Limerick. Boasting wood-fired Robata ovens that are unique to Ireland, the Hamptons offers succulent steaks and delicious chicken dishes, offering the perfect setting for an evening meal.

The Savoy's French-inspired pop-up Brasserie La Terrace, meanwhile, brings a taste of France to Limerick, offering a number of iconic French dishes including Salmon Poele, Sole Meunière, Langoustines, beef Bourguignon, and a number of French-inspired desserts.

The Savoy Bar also offers a delicious selection of meals in addition to crafty cocktails. The 1920s-inspired bar features plush couches and velvet banquettes and pays homage to the Savoy Theatre that provided the inspiration for the hotel.

Relax...

At the Savoy's VB Spa, which provides luxurious five-star treatments that relax the mind and rejuvenate the body. Offering a wide range of full and half-day spa treatments, the VB Spa is a great way to enhance your overall well-being.

The Savoy's adjacent leisure center also screams of luxury, offering bathrobes and slippers for all guests and piping in tranquil music as you let swim in the pool or let off some steam in the jacuzzi.

Explore...

Limerick City. The Savoy offers the perfect staging post for tours of Limerick City. From the nearby King John's Castle - one of the best preserved Norman castles in Europe - to the famous Treaty Stone Monument, the Savoy is within short walking distance of Limerick's top tourist attractions.

The hotel also serves as a perfect base camp for any guests who wish to sample some high-street shopping on the nearby O'Connell Street.

