From a history of the Abbey Theatre to treasuring the Irish gem of Dingle, get inspired with the May / June issue of Ireland of the Welcomes.

We've been here before and yet this time it really does feel as though life is starting the long road back to normal. And so, with that in mind, we devote several pages in this issue to the grand scheme of travel. We look at the offers available at some of our favorite hotels, we spend 24 hours in the County Cork town of Cobh and Dingle resident Deanna O'Connor shares her insider's guide to the County Kerry gem.

Elsewhere, Leo O'Cathsaigh shares the Irish tale of The Children of Lir and we take a look at some other Irish myths and legends. In keeping with the grand Irish tradition of storytelling, Domhnall O'Donoghue takes a look at the history of The Abbey Theatre, a space that holds personal memories for him as it's where he made his debut as an actor.

And last but not least in this issue we also look at the history of Maynooth University, which has the title of both Ireland's oldest and newest college.

Let's check out what's inside the May / June issue of Ireland of the Welcomes:

- The Abbey Theatre

Domhnall O'Donoghue takes a look at Ireland's famous Abbey Theatre and its links to the fight for Irish freedom

- Harp history

Deanna O'Connor looks at the harp's unique history

- Maynooth University

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Maynooth University and takes a look at its history and importance

- Biden & Ireland

We take a revealing look at President Joe Biden's Irish roots

- Dingle calling

Deanna O'Connor shines an insider's light on the famous County Kerry town of Dingle

- Hot hotels

A look at the best hotel deals on the island of Ireland as we prepare to welcome back visitors

- 24 hours...

in the picturesque Cork town of Cobh

- Myths & legends

Leo O'Cathsaigh shares the story of The Children of Lir

- Photo essay

Connemara, a region in County Galway, in the spotlight

- Poems

From one of Ireland's greatest and one that caught our eye

- Book

The latest releases from Irish authors

- What is it...

Dublin's secret city center park, the Iveagh Gardens