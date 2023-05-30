Harvey's Point in Donegal Town has been named as one of the best hotels in Europe in TripAdvisor's 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Top Hotels Awards.

The hotel, which ranked No. 25 in the Top Hotels in Europe category, also took the No. 1 spot in the Top Hotels in Ireland for the fifth year in a row.

According to Trip Advisor, Harvey's Point is "set in the mystical, magical shadow of the Blue Stack Mountains on the shores of Lough Eske" and has "an air of romance."

The leading destination hotel of the Northwest, it specializes "in top-class accommodation, exquisite cuisine and genuine Donegal welcome."

The Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Hotels awards reveal global travelers' highest-rated accommodations across 10 categories.

In addition to the definitive list of Top Hotels, sub-categories include All-inclusive, B&Bs, Family-Friendly, Hottest New Hotels, Luxury, Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Small Hotels, and new for 2023: Best Hotels for Sleep, and Best Hotels with Spas.

TripAdvisor's top 10 hotels in Ireland:

Tripadvisor awards Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period.

Fewer than one percent of the travel website's 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality.

Researchers analyzed 12 months of Tripadvisor review data from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, for over 1.5 million hotels to get the 2023 Traveller's Choice Best of the Best Hotels rankings.

You can see TripAdvisor's Top 25 Hotels in Ireland here, the Top 25 Hotels in Europe here, and the Top Hotels in the World here.