Guinness’ experimental brewery at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, will open its doors to the public over the coming weeks.

Continuing a long-standing tradition of brewing innovation and excellence, the Guinness brewers at St. James’s Gate have proudly announced the launch of The Open Gate Brewery.

For over 100 years, there has been an experimental brewery at St. James’s Gate where the brewers are given license to explore new recipes, reinterpret old ones, and experiment freely to bring exciting new beers to life. Now, for the first time, the brewers will welcome the public into the brewery, the home of experimentation and innovation with the launch of The Open Gate Brewery, an intimate brewing experience at St James’s Gate.

Guinness launches Open Door Brewery at St. James's Gate Guinness’ experimental brewery at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, will open its doors to the public over the coming weeks.Will you be visiting?Read more here: http://bit.ly/1X0lOvp Posted by IrishCentral.com on Thursday, November 19, 2015

As well as pouring the famous Guinness stout and the latest Brewers Project beers such as Hop House 13 Lager, Guinness Dublin Porter, and Guinness West Indies Porter, the brewers will be sharing early, small batch versions of their experimental beers to try, which will only be available in The Open Gate Brewery. A selection of other new Guinness beers from around the world, which have not been available to date in Ireland, will now also be exclusively available to visitors in The Open Gate Brewery.

Speaking about the opening, Guinness Brewer Peter Simpson said, “We feel extremely lucky to work in The Open Gate Brewery because my fellow brewers and I are given free rein to regularly explore and create new beers in small batches. There is huge interest in beer nowadays so it’s exciting to open the doors to the public, give people a look inside our world, and of course share some batches of experimental beers that we are working on.”

In the coming weeks, The Open Gate Brewery will open to the public every Thursday and Friday night from 5.30pm to 10.30pm, inviting beer enthusiasts to step inside the brewery, meet the Guinness brewers and beer experts and sample a range of great brewing innovations.

Those interested in visiting The Open Gate Brewery should log on to GuinnessOpenGate.com, call 353-1-4712455, or email [email protected] to reserve a place. Entrance to The Open Gate Brewery is €6 per person, and the entrance fee includes some sample beers to taste on the night.