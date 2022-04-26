Explore County Kerry during a trip of a lifetime with Walter's Way Tours this October 2022.

Walter's Way Tours specializes in small group guided tours of Ireland and this October join them for their "Explore Kerry" tour.

You will be immersed in history and culture, meet the locals, have lots of fun, relax and explore the beautiful region fondly known as The Kingdom.

During Walter's Way Tours, you will experience the comfort of traveling in a small luxury coach that is able to go down quaint country lanes to catch sight of the many seldom-seen gems that give a glimpse into the real Ireland.

Plus you can expect relaxed itineraries, lots of free time, pleasant professional guides, and overall a hassle-free vacation.

Meet Walter, your tour guide

Walter loves his native land! His family is steeped in Irish history and can trace back ancestry from Kilkenny Castle in the 1400s and Killarney House in 1668.

A graduate of University College Dublin and Boston College, Walter spent thirty years in farming, food, and renewable energy. More recently he qualified in regional and national Irish Tour Guiding, Management, Culture & Heritage and is a Fáilte Ireland approved, registered and insured guide.

In 2017 he wrote a history and contemporary guide book ‘Walter’s Way Kinsale’ and is presently writing ‘Walter’s Way Killarney’. He is passionate about his country and making each tour an experience of a lifetime for his guests.

Explore Kerry with Walter Way's Tours

Sunday, October 2: Transport from Shannon, Dublin, Cork, and Kerry airports to Killarney, stopping off in Adare or Blarney on the way.

Book into a beautiful 4-star hotel, your home for the week, and that evening settle down for dinner and drinks.

Monday, October 3- Thursday, October 6: Pick five of the following activities to enjoy

Falconry

Sheep Dog Demonstration

Food Tour

Farm Visit

Kayaking

Fishing

Lake Tour

Innishfallon Island excursion

Walking Tour through National Park

Horse & Carriage Rides

Celtic Steps The Show

Distillery and Whiskey Tasting

Plus: Tour the historic Ring of Kerry, The Gap of Dunloe by horse and carriage, and boat through the three Lakes of Killarney. Travel to Inch Beach, Dingle, and Slea Head.

Take a guided tour through Muckross House and Gardens, Muckross Abbey, Torc Waterfall, Ross Castle, and Killarney House.

Friday, October 7: A trip to Gougane Barra, Bantry Country Market, and Garinish Island (sneaking into West Cork!) returning to The Kingdom via the beautiful town of Kenmare. That evening you will enjoy drinks, delicious food, and a music party.

Saturday, October 8: A lazy morning in Killarney to enjoy a coffee and do some shopping. In the afternoon you will take a return coach to your Airport hotel for a flight out on Sunday 9.

Book your place on the "Explore Kerry" tour from 2-9 October 2022 by clicking here and emailing Walter's Way Tours. The tour is priced at a great value of €1,400 with a 20% single supplement.

Keep an eye out for 'Explore Cork' 'Explore Galway' 'Explore Ireland North West' 'Explore Belfast' 'Explore Dublin' and 'Explore the Ancient East', all coming in 2023.