Why would someone want to immigrate to Canada from Ireland? Well let’s see, we are the second biggest country in the world, with over two million lakes and thousands of kilometers of mountain range, so if you like the outdoors, oh yeah, we’d recommend it.

There are the Canadian people, we are friendly, welcoming, and open, perhaps to a fault! We have pretty good food, never had an immigrant yet who didn’t take a liking to our famous poutine. To cap it off, we have a pretty decent government; progressive, inclusive of all religions and cultures and always striving to make Canada a better place. We know that’s hard to find these days. In short, a happy life awaits anyone who chooses Canada as their new home.

As you may have learned by now, there is always more than one way to skin a cat. Hitting a roadblock on one route doesn’t mean there isn’t a different path that will ultimately get you where you want to go, it’s just about knowing your options.

Immigration options

1. Express Entry System

The Express Entry system is an immigration stream dedicated to all the managerial, professional and trade occupations. You do not need a job offer to be considered eligible for this program (though one would help your chances significantly) that could see you become a permanent resident of Canada in as little as six months. Create an online profile, enter the Express Entry pool and if your profile scores higher than other candidates, you will earn an invitation to apply for permanent resident status.

2. Study in Canada

Completing a course at a designated Canadian learning institution could see you eligible for not only a Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP), but also permanent residency through one of the Provincial Nominee Program’s international graduate streams. The length of time your PGWP will be valid for will be directly correlated to the length of course you complete, so the longer the course, the longer the permit and your chance to find a great job in Canada, not to mention more time to apply for permanent residence.

3. Canadian Immigration Pilots

By securing a job offer in an area of Canada that has been targeted by the IRCC to help bring the economic benefits of immigration to the area, you could be eligible for permanent residency.

There are currently three economic Canadian immigration pilot programs:

- Atlantic Immigration Pilot - New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island;

- Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot - 11 smalls cities, towns, and communities across Canada;

- Agri-food Immigration Pilot - a job in agriculture or food production anywhere in Canada.

Am I eligible?

That is the million-dollar question, isn't it? In order for your application for permanent residency to be considered, you must be eligible for the program you apply to. Eligibility depends on a variety of factors from age and health to skills and experience. Enlisting the services of a Canadian Immigration Consultant service will give you a head start, as you will be able to find out not only which immigration programs you are eligible for, but they can also guide you through the entire immigration process. Just remember only a licensed Canadian immigration consultant or lawyer in good standing with the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) is legally allowed to assist you with your application.

