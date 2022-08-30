Capel Street in Dublin has been named among the world's coolest streets in a new ranking from Time Out Magazine.

Capel Street, located on the north side of the River Liffey in Dublin, was ranked 22nd in Time Out's '33 coolest streets in the world' ranking.

The magazine consulted with local experts and polled more than 20,000 city-dwellers from around the globe to find the world's "vibiest streets" based on food, fun, community, and culture.

A collection of Time Out editors and writers then selected the coolest street from each of the cities they surveyed to whittle down the list to 33.

Capel Street was Dublin's representative on the list thanks to its diverse range of restaurants and bars.

"The buzz on Capel Street is like no other in the city," wrote Dublin-based Time Out journalist Éadaoin Fitzmaurice, who said Capel Street boasts "a whirl of culture and some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills."

"There is genuinely always something new to discover on Capel Street, whether it’s a steamy bowl of authentic pho, a lively Moroccan restaurant with karaoke from noon to night, or brunch at the super-popular Brother Hubbard," Fitzmaurice wrote.

"Plus the street has recently been pedestrianized, making it the ideal spot for sipping pints in the sun and just generally hanging out."

Fitzmaurice also encouraged visitors to the street to try Korean fried chicken at White Rabbit or to go for a date night drink at 1661 - Ireland's first poitín bar. She also recommended a visit to the LGBTQ+ bar Pantibar.

Elsewhere on the Time Out ranking, Montreal's Rue Wellington topped the Time Out ranking, while Hayes Street in San Francisco was ranked the coolest street in the US, coming in 10th place.

