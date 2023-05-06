Dublin is set to see a huge influx of British tourists this weekend after bookings to the Irish capital soared ahead of a bank holiday weekend for King Charles III's coronation.

The number of British people booking accommodation in Dublin has risen by 77% for the coming weekend, according to travel website Trivago.

While King Charles III's coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, the actual bank holiday will take place the following Monday on May 8, giving the majority of British people a three-day weekend.

It appears that many Britons are taking advantage of the long weekend to make the short trip across the Irish Sea for a bank holiday getaway in the Irish capital.

Britons seeking to spend their bank holiday weekend in Dublin won't find it cheap, however. Dublin is the fourth most expensive capital city in Europe, according to the UK Post Office, with the average cost of a two-night stay standing at €506, including public transport and one meal.

The average price of a four-star hotel room in Dublin city center costs between €160 and €250 per night, while it is now reportedly more expensive to eat out in Dublin than to eat in Paris, London, or Rome.

A 2022 survey by American firm Mercer found that Dublin is the 49th most expensive city in the world and the 12th most expensive city in the European Union.

Meanwhile, London is also set to see a huge increase in tourists for King Charles III's historic coronation, with hotel prices in the English capital rising 45% compared to the same time last year.

The coronation will be the first such ceremony to take place since Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1952.

H/T: Breakingnews.ie

