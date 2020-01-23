Dublin has been named as one of the top ten cities to travel to in Europe

Dublin, Ireland's capital city, has been named the fifth-best European city to travel to by Loveholidays, an English travel site. Dublin was also ranked as the best European city to do business in by the same website.

Read more: Five amazing things to do in Dublin

The site examined over 3,000 destination-awards given to cities between 2015 and 2019 by 20 different award bodies in categories such as hospitality, business, entertainment, and conservation to decide a winner.

Dublin received a total of 23 awards over the five-year period, including Best European Destination for Groups 2019 and Favorite Worldwide City two years in a row (2015 and 2016).

The Irish city placed behind London, Paris, Antalya, and Lisbon in terms of total awards won. The English and French capitals shared the top spot for best European destination with 29 awards apiece.

In the category of the best city in Europe for Business Travel, Dublin scooped a noteworthy seven awards to top the category.

The capital city also claimed six awards in the Best Destination category and a further three awards in the Best Entertainment category.

There were also a number of individual awards taken into account by Loveholidays in their selection process. In 2019, the Irish Emigration Museum was awarded Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction, and in 2018, Jameson Distillery won the Best Visitor Centre Distillery Award.

The Convention Center Dublin also won the award for Europe's Leading Meetings & Conference Center in 2019, strengthening Dublin's position as the best European city to do business in.

Read More: Irish city named among the best places to visit in 2020 by CNN Travel

Traveling to Ireland in 2020: IrishCentral's sister travel company Irish Studio Travel can help you vacation in Ireland no matter your budget. With Irish Studio Travel, you can book your entire Irish vacation online, leaving all the hard work for us to handle.

Are you hoping or planning to travel to Ireland this year? Join with other travelers, adventurers and lovers of Ireland in our dedicated travel group, where you can find top tips, great recommendations, and air out any of your concerns and questions.

Have you been to Dublin before? Share your experience in the comments!