How beautiful does Co Wicklow look in this stunning video?

Using drones to record incredible scenes around Wicklow over the last year, Skycamireland has now compiled stunning footage in a video that beautifully captures ‘The Garden of Ireland.’

The scenery, which looks as if it was shot for a big-budget Hollywood-style movie, will take your breath away.

Co. Wicklow can be often overlooked by tourists on a quest for the sights of the Wild Atlantic Way but this shows why the mountains, in particular, should be up near the top of your Irish-places-to-visit list. If there's anything to be said for the creation of drone technology, it has allowed us to see Ireland in a whole different light.

County Wicklow, as you can see is a breathtaking destination that captivates visitors with its stunning natural beauty, historic landmarks, and charming towns. Known as the "Garden of Ireland," this picturesque county is a haven for nature lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a tranquil escape. From rugged mountains to serene lakes and picturesque gardens, County Wicklow offers a diverse range of attractions that leave an indelible mark on the hearts of its visitors. Let's embark on a journey to explore the most popular tourist attractions in this enchanting county:

Glendalough

Topping the list of must-visit destinations in County Wicklow is Glendalough, a glacial valley steeped in history and natural splendor. Famous for its ancient monastic settlement founded by St. Kevin in the 6th century, Glendalough boasts well-preserved round towers, churches, and graveyards. Visitors can explore the scenic walking trails that lead to the Upper and Lower Lakes, surrounded by verdant woodlands and breathtaking cliffs. The tranquility of Glendalough leaves an enduring impression on all who venture here.

Powerscourt Estate

Situated at the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, Powerscourt Estate is a grand estate encompassing impeccably landscaped gardens that have earned international acclaim. The centerpiece of the estate, the Powerscourt Gardens, is a symphony of terraces, fountains, and sculptures, meticulously designed to harmonize with the surrounding natural beauty. Don't miss the chance to visit the Japanese Garden, the Italian Garden, and the splendid Powerscourt House.

Wicklow Mountains National Park

The Wicklow Mountains National Park offers an escape into a pristine wilderness. Covering a vast area, it showcases the untamed beauty of Ireland's highest uplands. The park is a paradise for hikers, cyclists, and nature enthusiasts, boasting an extensive network of trails leading to spectacular vistas, enchanting forests, and serene lakes. Glacial valleys, abundant wildlife, and the iconic Sally Gap are just a few of the wonders awaiting exploration in this natural sanctuary.

Bray Head Cliff Walk

For breathtaking coastal views, the Bray Head Cliff Walk is a must. Beginning from the charming seaside town of Bray, this invigorating cliffside trail offers captivating panoramas of the Irish Sea and the town below. The walk culminates at Bray Head, where visitors can savor panoramic vistas of the Wicklow coastline. With its moderate difficulty level, this walk is popular among families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Avoca Handweavers

County Wicklow is also known for its rich heritage of traditional craftsmanship, and the Avoca Handweavers are a perfect representation of this legacy. Established in 1723, Avoca is one of the world's oldest weaving mills. Visitors can witness the intricate process of weaving and browse through a wide range of handcrafted textiles, clothing, and artisanal products. The quaint Avoca village and surrounding landscapes further enhance the charm of this destination.

Russborough House

A visit to County Wicklow would be incomplete without exploring Russborough House, an elegant Palladian mansion with a fascinating history. This stately home is adorned with exquisite architecture, opulent interiors, and an impressive art collection. Surrounded by lush parklands and serene lakes, Russborough House offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Irish aristocracy.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in July 2023.