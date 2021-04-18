Looking to staycation in Ireland once Level 5 restrictions are lifted? What better way to do it than by spending a weekend in a lodge on a private island with 21 of your friends?

Located in Clew Bay off the coast of Mayo, Collanmore Island Lodge offers plenty of outdoor and water activities and would be perfect for a group getaway.

Guests can enjoy their time on the island on their own private beach, while they are also able to enjoy a barbeque at the lodge's outdoor garden.

Collanmore Island Lodge, which is accessed by a ferry from Westport Town in Mayo, additionally boasts a hot tub and steam room and is described as the ideal location for hen parties (bachelorette parties).

The four-bedroom lodge can sleep up to 22 guests in a mixture of single and double beds, while it also boasts cable television, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a full kitchen.

The house additionally features its own Irish bar area complete with draught beer taps, although guests must supply their own alcohol.

Guests can enjoy a number of watersports on the island, including kayaking and paddleboarding, where they will be able to enjoy the spectacular natural beauty of Clew Bay.

The lodge is located just 10 minutes from the beautiful town of Westport and a return ferry trip to the island will cost guests €10.

The luxurious accommodation is fully booked until October, so anyone wishing to spend a few nights in the lodge this year must book promptly.

Click here to find out more about or to book a stay at the lodge.