The Donegal Camino will return for the third year this September, raising vital funds for the Cancer Care West Support Unit in Letterkenny.

Registration is now open for the week-long Donegal Camino, which will take place between September 3 and 9, 2023, and includes a mix of stunning coastal, mountain, and hill walks led by award-winning walking guide John McGroary.

Last year, the Camino raised more than €50,000 for Cancer Care West, almost doubling the amount it raised in its inaugural year in 2021.

This year's Camino will begin on Malin Head, with McGroary taking walkers along a beautiful coastal walk featuring views of Hell's Hole, which can be seen in the latest Star Wars movies.

Walkers will also take on the Knockalla Mountain Ridge and the breathtaking coastal loop walk at Horn Head before enjoying a sunrise climb of Errigal, Donegal's highest peak.

The Camino also features a leisurely walk on the Gaeltacht island of Tory (Toraigh) and a loop walk that will take walkers to the "Assaranka Waterfall."

As it has done in each of the last two years, the Camino will conclude with a hike to the top of Sliabh Liag, the tallest sea cliffs in Europe.

A number of famous faces will be joining the Camino over the course of the week, including local legend Daniel O'Donnell, Clannad's Moya Brennan, Mairead Ní Mhaoinaigh of Alta, and Mickey Joe Harte.

Participants will also experience some of the finest pubs and restaurants that Donegal has to offer over the course of the week, with plenty of singing and dancing on offer.

Camino founder Peggy Stringer said she is "proud" to have created an "annual pilgrimage.

"What started out as a walk with friends after lockdown in 2020 to raise funds for Cancer Care West in Donegal has grown steadily and beautifully, like all of the walks and hikes in my home county of Donegal," Stringer said in a statement.

Deirdre McGlone, the former owner of the luxury Harvey's Point Hotel who is one of the chief organizers of the Camino, said in a statement that the Camino is the "perfect example" of the "world-class" hiking and walking routes available in Donegal.

Full details for Donegal Camino 2023 registration are available here.