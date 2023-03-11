International travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has revealed its top 15 restaurants in Dublin for 2023.

The recently-published ranking covers all bases, including Michelin-star restaurants and some of the best burgers in town.

It also includes innovative bakeries and community cafes, while the editors have highlighted several new additions to the Dublin food scene, including Nomo Ramen near Harcourt Street, which offers a mouthwatering selection of ramen and other Japanese food.

The Park Café, a new venture by Irish chef Richard Corrigan, is also included in the ranking, with Eoin Cluskey's Bread 41 also getting a shoutout for its innovative approach to baking.

Chapter One and Liath - two of Dublin's two-Michelin-starred restaurants - were unsurprisingly included in the list, while the Indian restaurant Pickle was celebrated for its experimental menu.

Casual restaurants such as the popular burger joint Bunsen and the fish and chip restaurant Fish Shop also made the list.

Popular pizza eatery PI Pizza and Uno Mas - a restaurant specializing in Spanish tapas and European dishes - were also included among the best places to eat in Dublin.

See the full list below.

Uno Mas - Spanish tapas and European food located on Aungier Street.

The Park Café - New venture by Richard Corrigan which is famous for its seafood.

Bread 41 - Innovative bakery serving specialty bread and pastries.

Mamó - a contemporary European dining experience in Howth.

Forest Avenue - Modern restaurant located on Leeson Street.

PI Pizza - Renowned pizza restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas.

Daddy's Café - Café in Rialto serving comfort food and specialty pastries.

Chapter One - One of Dublin's two-Michelin-starred restaurants.

Nomo Ramen - A new Japanese restaurant serving delicious ramen.

Cavistons - Specialty seafood restaurant in Glasthule.

Volpe Nera - A cozy neighborhood restaurant offering Mediterranean cuisine.

Liath - Two-Michelin-star restaurant located in Blackrock.

Fish Shop - Fish and chip shop located in Smithfield.

Bunsen - Chain of burger restaurants located throughout Dublin city.

Pickle - Authentic Indian restaurant offering experimental menu.

