Cobh, in Co Cork, has been named as one of the most beautiful small town in Europe by Condé Nast.

The scenic harbor town is one of 25 small towns and villages throughout Europe that have been recognized and recommended to travelers by the prestigious publication.

"Europe is known for its busy, culture-driven cities like Rome and Paris,” writes Caitlin Morton for Condé Nast.

"But between all the landmarks and selfie-taking tourists, you'll find literally hundreds of charming little towns with populations smaller than the line for the Eiffel Tower.

"Whether it's a lakeside hamlet in Austria or an eerily beautiful village in Romania, these storybook towns are the stuff European vacations dream about."

Praising the Irish town, Morton writes: “Cobh redefines charming with its rows of candy-colored homes along the water and towering cathedral standing sentry over the harbor.”

She mentions that Cobh, which was the final port of call for the Titanic and has a commemorative museum in the town, is a popular cruise destination.

Cobh Tourism chairman, Jack Walsh told the Irish Examiner: “We are always championing Cobh as a visitor destination, so to see our beautiful small town featured in a prestigious publication like Condé Nast Traveler Magazine is a fantastic endorsement.

"Condé Nast is globally recognized as one of the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voices in all things travel and its recommendations are known to be very influential."

Other small towns recognized by Condé Nast include Ronda, Spain; Ribe, Denmark; and Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland, among others. You can find the full list here.

* Originally published in June 2019.