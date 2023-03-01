Experience an Irish warm welcome as only CIE Tours can show you with their "Go for the Green" special March promotion.

For a limited time, save more on your trip to Ireland this year with airfare from $499 when you book a Guided Vacation or Classic Itinerary Self-Drive Tour with CIE Tours, the premier tour operator for Ireland since 1932.

Click here to learn more or call 800-243-8687 by March 31.

The offer is available from 85 U.S. gateways including:

$499* From Boston, New York, Hartford, Cleveland, and Philadelphia

$699* From 21 gateways: 15 in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions; plus Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington-Dulles

$899* From all other gateways

The Classic Itinerary Self-Drive Tour is for those who would like to have the full CIE Tours experience from the privacy of their own car. Simply pick the vacation you like, and CIE Tours will do the rest. They'll provide the itinerary, confirm the hotels, and include admission to local attractions. With many itineraries to choose from, there’s sure to be one to match your Irish travel dreams.

The Guided Vacation lets you sit back and relax. CIE Tours brings nearly a century of experience with insider information to enhance every stop and authentic experiences you can't book on your own. You'll also enjoy the camaraderie that comes with making friends with your travel companions.

To help you feel inspired, here are just some Irish memories you can look forward to making in 2023:

1. Grab your hard hat for a surprising look at history and local life on a tour of the Arigna Mining Experience in Co Roscommon. A former coal miner will be your guide as you learn about the lives and struggles of those who worked the tunnels.

2. Visit the home of Belleek Pottery in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, the distinctive fine china often adorned with shamrocks and beloved by collectors worldwide. The award-winning visitor center will let you discover how master craftsmen have handed down the art of making these delicate pieces since the company’s founding in 1857.

3. Sit in the old-style Muckross Schoolhouse in Co Kerry and take a fun Irish language lesson the way your grandmother might have! You can practice your cúpla focal (few words) afterward when your group enjoys a private dinner with traditional entertainment.

4. Visit Inishmore, the largest of the Aran Islands in Co Clare, and a traditional stronghold of traditional Irish culture and language. You’ll see the rugged stone walls and thatched cottages, and visit Dun Aengus, a magnificent prehistoric fort on the edge of a 100-meter cliff.

5. Get a perspective on Irish history like no other with a visit to Glasnevin in Dublin. The world’s first cemetery museum has one-and-a-half million people buried here, including many of Ireland's heroes: Daniel O'Connell, Michael Collins, Éamon De Valera, Maud Gonne and so many more.

To find out more about CIE Tours check out their website here. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*This promotion is for economy airfare and runs through to March 31, 2023, for travel through the end of October 2023. Call 800-243-8687 to book. Restrictions apply; click here for details.