County Cork has been named among the best 20 destinations in Europe for Americans to live, work, and invest by an EU-backed organization.

The list, compiled by the European Best Destinations (EBD) organization, is based on quality of life, health care, cost of living, internet connection, proximity to international airports, and low crime rate.

The study also took an area's active expat community into account in a bid to find the most suitable European destinations for Americans to live and work in.

Carried out by EBD on behalf of the European Commission's European Destinations of Excellence Network (EDEN), the report chose 20 finalists from a shortlist of 120 destinations.

Among those 20 destinations is Cork; the sole Irish Irish representative and a county brimming with beautiful towns and spectacular scenery.

The EBD says the colorful town of Cobh will remind you of the neighborhoods of San Francisco, while the organization also says that Cork City offers a strong musical, artistic, and cultural vibe and that it also boasts a thriving food scene.

Cork City is ideal for anyone looking to develop a business project, the EBD says, and it is the perfect setting for families and anyone wishing to start a new life in Europe.

The natural landscapes, riverscapes, harbors, bays and seascapes, mountains, river valleys and coastlines that surround the city will appeal to all lovers of nature, according to the EBD.

Furthermore, the natural beauty of the broader County Cork will also appeal to nature enthusiasts, lovers of water sports, and lovers of culture.

While Cork made the cut as one of the most desirable places to live in Europe for Americans, the most desirable countries were Spain and Portugal, which both had three destinations listed.

