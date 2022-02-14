According to a new survey, tourists rated areas of Ireland as more beautiful than well-known European destinations, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel.

The study by Your Golf Travel asked holidaymakers to rate images of different golf courses in Ireland against many famous tourist attractions, to see which look the most Instagrammable and beautiful.

According to the findings, some of Ireland's golf courses were voted as some of the most beautiful landscapes across Europe.

The Old Head Golf Links in Kinsale was voted as more beautiful than Eiffel Tower and Colosseum, while the Tralee Club, in Barrow West was rated more beautiful than Venice and the Sistine Chapel.

Donald Trump’s County Clare golf course in Ireland also rated highly as one of the most beautiful spots in Europe.

According to the Your Golf Travel website, Ireland is home many stunning golf courses, "featuring some of the most breath-taking scenery imaginable - think rugged clifftops, dramatic coastline, navy seas, and wide open spaces."

These areas of Ireland have been voted as more beautiful than well-known European tourist destinations. Do you agree?

Old Head Golf Links, Kinsale, County Cork

The below area has been voted more beautiful than the Eiffel Tower and Colosseum.

Tralee Club, Barrow West, County Kerry

The below area has been voted more beautiful than Venice and the Sistine Chapel.

Trump Doonbeg, County Clare

The below area has been voted more beautiful than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The survey data was captured by Your Golf Travel via The Leadership Factor to 1000 UK respondents.

The report's complete findings can be found on the Your Golf Travel website here.