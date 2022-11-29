The west of Ireland's coastal route, one of the longest in the world, has been voted among the most popular global road-tripping routes of 2022.

Road trips are the perfect way to see many different places in a short period of time but where have drivers headed this year and what have been the most popular road trips of 2022? While Route 66, in the United States is top of the list Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way is climbing the ranks and this year landed a joint position as number seven along with The Pan-American Highway, USA.

These results were computer by Comparethemarket's car insurance team has looked at the search volume of road trips around the world.

These are the most popular road trips of 2022 across the globe:

1. Route 66, USA

2. Hana Highway, Hawaii, USA

3. The Great Ocean Road, Australia

4. 17 Mile Drive California, USA

5. Pacific Coast Highway, California, USA

5. North Coast 500, Scotland

6. Ruta 40, Argentina

6. Cabot Trail, Canada

7. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

7. The Pan-American Highway, USA

8. The Icefields Parkway, USA

9. The Karakoram Highway, Pakistan

9. The Garden Route, South Africa

10. Sea to Sky Highway,USA

Why visit the Wild Atlantic Way

The Wild Atlantic Way is a 2,500km / 1553 mile route boasting of a spectacular coastline with white sands and glittering waves. Along the coast road-tippers will uncover over 180 Wild Atlantic Way "Discovery Points" where the views are breathtaking and local stories are told.

From the wind-whipped tip of Malin Head in County Donegal to the balmy beauty of Kinsale town in County Cork, the west of Ireland will wow its visitors with its epic landscapes and charm them with its quiet moments. This is a place that has inspired dreamers and drifters, poets and painters, with a landscape laced with dry-stone walls, thatched cottages, brooding mountains and deserted beaches. Escape. The Wild Atlantic Way promises an off-the-beaten-track adventure on the very edge of Europe.

It's easy to feel the wild that defines this coastline; it's everywhere, from sheer cliffs that plunge into crashing Atlantic waves to remote, weather-beaten islands. But the west of Ireland is about more than that, it's about moments of connection. It's the chat from locals, the warmth of a fire-lit pub, the tapping feet of a traditional music session. From the elemental weather to the oak-smoked salmon, the essence of the Wild Atlantic Way runs deep.

The route offers travelers a great amount to see and do including over 500 visitor attractions; more than 1,500 activities to pursue; 580 festivals and events throughout the year; 17 trails and 50 looped walks; 53 "Blue Flag" beaches; and 120 golf courses including some of the best ‘links’ golf in the world.

