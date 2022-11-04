Roscommon Tourism has just launched a new ‘Explore Roscommon’ video.

While Roscommon often flies beneath the tourist radar, the county has a surprising amount to offer visitors of all ages and budgets. The new video is part of a campaign aimed at encouraging travelers to look at Roscommon through a different lens.

‘Explore Roscommon’ takes a whirlwind tour around the county through the eyes of a family, a younger couple and a mature couple.

Here are the locations featured in the one-minute video, as shared by Roscommon Tourism:

The video opens in Castlerea Railway Museum, home to a vast collection of rail memorabilia celebrating the history of railway in Ireland.

Despite being a landlocked county, Roscommon, which is bordered on the east by the River Shannon and is home to dozens of lakes, boasts plenty of options for water-based fun for age groups.

Baysports, Ireland’s largest inflatable park near Athlone, is a fun experience for younger visitors, while more sedate boating on Lough Key or cruising the Shannon are options for all the family.

Lough Key Forest Park on the former Rockingham Estate is a true visitor destination with all-year-round activities including the enthralling Boda Borg, ziplining, biking and more. Horse riding is available nearby and at other equestrian centers throughout the county.

The Roscommon Golf Club is an 18 hole parkland course set in a mature landscape reflecting its 100 year history. Recently redesigned by Ken Kearney, it’s a formidable par 72 with a challenging thirteenth hole featuring water from tee to green.

A rich tapestry of historical landmarks spills across the landscape with castles and churches competing for attention with the ancient pre-Christian royal site of Cruachán Ai and Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Tulsk. It’s a journey back to a time before the pyramids, to the world of Queen Medb and the epic tale of the Táin Bó Cuailnge.

The recently opened National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park House presents local and national famine history in a new light and is the starting point for the 165km National Famine Way, going all the way to EPIC in Dublin along the Royal Canal Greenway.

Ireland’s oldest working windmill at Elphin is a beautifully restored rare example of Irish industrial architectural heritage. The workings of the windmill are demonstrated at the visitor center.

Fine dining is well represented within the county with the gorgeous and historic Douglas Hyde Restaurant at Kilronan Castle leading the charge. At the equally beautiful Clonalis House near Castlerea, visitors eat off the historic family silver.

Nearby the Old Stone House has put Ballinlough on the gastronomic map serving outstanding food. The county is scattered with charming cafes promising home cooking and excellent food provenance.

Traditional shops and pubs with the owner’s name over the door are par for the course in Roscommon and the welcome is truly genuine.

There really is more to Roscommon than meets the eye. It’s only 90 minutes from either coast and rewards exploring.

For more information, visit www.visitroscommon.ie.