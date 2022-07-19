Visit Roscommon has launched "Explore Roscommon," a new summer campaign aimed at domestic tourists.

The campaign, funded by Roscommon County Council, will raise awareness of the outdoor activities, trails, heritage and water sport attractions waiting to be discovered in the lakeland county.

The first video of the campaign, which will include a combination of traditional and online media, will be launched in the next few weeks and tourist maps and brochures are already available.

“It’s a really exciting step forward for tourism in Roscommon”, said Eimear Dowd, Tourism Officer, Roscommon County Council, in a press release.

"We have seen strong growth in tourism attractions over the last few years and are looking forward to shining a light on some of the hidden gems here."

Roscommon has a surprising amount to offer and is just a 90 minute drive from either coast:

With the River Shannon forming most of the eastern county boundary and several significant lakes too, it’s unsurprising that water sport is well represented with kayaking, SUPping, boating, and river cruising as well as the thrill of the inflatable waterpark at Baysports in Hodson Bay.

Lough Key Forest Park is a glorious combination of history and activities based on the historic Rockingham Estate near Boyle. Added to treetop walks and ziplining are innovative weather dependent options such as Boda Borg, a Swedish concept combining mind bending puzzles and teamwork to progress through its stages. Boyle town, Boyle Abbey and the superbly restored King House can be reached by an 8km cycle route through woodland and along the Boyle Canal.

The newly opened National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park House presents local and national famine history in a new light. Starting from Strokestown, the National Famine Way traces the 165km route to the Dublin docklands which tenant farmers and their families walked in Black ’47.

In Tulsk, the Rathcroghan Visitor Centre is a journey back to a time before the pyramids, to the world of Queen Medb and the epic tale of the Táin Bó Cuailnge. Nearby is the mystical Oweynagat (Cave of the Cats), known as “Gate to Hell” and the entrance to the Otherworld.

The Miners Way Historical Trail passes through Lough Key Forest Park leading to Arigna and the Arigna Mining Experience where visitors can explore one of Ireland’s few coal mines in the company of a former miner.

For more information go to the Visit Roscommon website.