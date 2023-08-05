Dublin and Belfast have been named among the best cities in the UK and Ireland for Stag and Hen do's, according to a new study.

New search data has revealed the most popular UK and Irish cities for Stag and Hen locations, with both Dublin and Belfast making the list.

Traditional Punting Company gathered search data on the best Stag and Hen cities within the UK and Ireland to determine which is the most popular. They also shared key statistics that Hen and Stags are likely to consider ahead of deciding a location, such as crime rate, number of bars, clubs and attractions, the average price of a budget hotel room, and the cost for a pint of beer in the local pub.

“Choosing the best location for both Stag and Hen do’s can be a difficult task - it’s important to find something that suits everybody's budget and that has enough activities to keep everybody entertained, despite varying interests," said Joe Merwiak, Director of Traditional Punting Company.

Liverpool was named the most popular Stag and Hen city, knocking London off the top spot. Research showed that Bath, Cambridge and Birmingham were more popular amongst Hens, while more Stags seemed to prefer Leeds, Nottingham and Oxford.

Dublin came in seventh position on the list, while Belfast was in fifteenth place.

Traditional Punting Company also spoke to experts at Fizzbox and The Stag Company to gain some further information on some of these locations as Stag and Hen options, as well as activity ideas.

Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland, is a hugely popular tourist attraction for people around the world. Although the city is expensive, it was recommended for its nightlife and "one-of-a-kind atmosphere, culture, and beauty."

Recommended activities in Dublin include a visit to iconic Irish pub Temple Bar, tasting the traditional Irish dish 'coddle,' learning to dance an Irish jig, and visiting the Guinness Storehouse.

Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, is also known for its pubs and nightlife. The city offers a wide range of different landmarks and sights to see and plenty of activities, including botanic gardens, Belfast Castle and stunning landscapes nearby.

Recommended activities in Belfast include a visit Titanic Belfast to see where the famous ship was made, taking foraging, baking or cooking classes at Bakehouse, pedaling around the city whilst enjoying a few drinks on the 'Wee Toast Tour,' or going off-road driving in the countryside

Here are the top 20 cities for Stag and Hen parties:

1. Liverpool

2. London

3. Manchester

4. Brighton

5. Dublin

6. Newcastle

7. Edinburgh

8. Bristol

9. York

10. Cardiff

11. Bath

12. Nottingham

13. Leeds

14. Glasgow

15. Belfast

16. Cambridge

17. Chester

18. Oxford

19. Sheffield

20. Birmingham

You can view the full list of the most popular Stag and Hen cities here.