American Airlines is upgrading its current summer-only daily service between Dublin and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) in Texas to a year-round service from this October.

The US airline also confirmed that it will expand its daily summer service between Dublin and Charlotte, North Carolina with the service starting earlier on March 5, next year.

The services are being expanded due to "high demand," Dublin Airport said in a statement.

Vincent Harrison, Chief Commercial and Development Officer at Dublin Airport, said: "This welcome expansion is evidence of the strong demand for transatlantic travel between Dublin Airport and North America.

"Demand has increased steadily over the past 15 months following the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and we anticipate that other summer-only transatlantic routes will also soon become year-round services.

"American Airlines' expansion is particularly welcome, given the airline's strong commitment to more sustainable flying, which includes the use of sustainable aviation fuel in their aircraft and the use of environmentally conscious products onboard."

Kyle Mabry, American’s Vice President – Operations and Commercial, EMEA and APAC, said: “We are thrilled to be carrying even more passengers between Dublin and some of our biggest US hubs.

“As we’ve seen over the last 12 months, travel is high on agendas for both Irish and American travelers, so we’re looking forward to continue providing them with a year-round service from October.”

According to AviaciOnline, the Dublin - Dallas service will operate on a Boeing 787-8 with a capacity of 234 seats in three classes, while the Dublin - Charlotte service will continue to be operated on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with a capacity of 273 seats in three classes.

American Airlines is the only airline to offer nonstop flights between Texas and Ireland.