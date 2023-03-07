The new video tells the story of a little girl called Eve as she and her family experience a truly Irish welcome on board an Aer Lingus flight.

Since 1936, Aer Lingus has been creating special moments and connections that are all part of your Ireland story. Taking care of people is second nature to the Aer Lingus team and the new film advert shares the experience of one of their littlest passengers, Eve.

Find great spring sales to Ireland with Aer Lingus and enjoy up to $100* off roundtrip flights! Click here to find out more.

During their flight with Aer Lingus, Eve helps her Dad take care of her little brother, helping him put on his seatbelt so he "doesn't fly away" and entertaining him with stories until he falls asleep, all of which don't go unnoticed by the Aer Lingus cabin crew taking care of passengers along the aisles.

After going for a wander down the aisles, Eve returns to her seat to find that the cabin crew has created a small but meaningful surprise for her so she can now enjoy her flight experience...

Watch the full video here:

Creating your own Irish story begins with Aer Lingus and it's never been easier to travel from the US to Ireland. You can now enjoy your journey to Dublin from the following cities:

Boston (plus Shannon)

Chicago

Hartford

Los Angeles

Miami

Newark

New York (plus Shannon)

Orlando

Philadelphia

Seattle

San Francisco

Toronto

Washington D.C

As well as this, Aer Lingus will see a return of its flights from Hartford, Connecticut to Dublin from March 26th and the start of service from Cleveland on May 19th.

There are many reasons why spring is one of the best times to visit the island of Ireland. Be mesmerized by the beauty in the landscape of Ireland in spring, with its vivid colors and ever-changing textures. Of course, don't forget to keep a lookout for one of our favorite sights - the rolling green hills dotted with cotton-white lambs!

Embrace the breathtaking Irish views, wander the streets of Dublin, and unearth thousands of years of history. A warm Irish welcome starts with Aer Lingus. Click here and book today.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Aer Lingus. Keep up-to-date with the latest news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.