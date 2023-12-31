'Share your Ireland Story' giveaway 2022 in partnership with Tourism Ireland | Terms and Conditions

Entry period:

Competition begins April 06, 2022, and ends May 05, 2022.

Prize details:

Prize is based on two travellers, single room, double occupancy.

2 roundtrip standard economy airline tickets from the winner’s nearest Ireland gateway in the USA

6 nights’ accommodation with one-night castle stay

7 days automatic car rental

Advance booking required a minimum of 120 days prior to intended dates of travel

Travel Dates Excluded: 15 Dec – 3 Jan & July/Aug

Castle stay must be booked mid-week

Subject to availability – first choice may not be available.

Travel must be booked and completed by Dec 31, 2023



IrishCentral Terms & Conditions

Tourism Ireland's "Your Ireland Story" Giveaway 2022, in association with IrishCentral

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: The chance to win a trip to Ireland with the Tourism Ireland's "Share Your Ireland Story" Giveaway 2022 is open only to those who submit the competition form on the dedicated page or by email using the subject line supplied and who are 21 as of the date of entry.

Employees of any of the sponsors, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the competition.

The competition is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Open to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, all U.S. territories) who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited.

Agreement to rules: By participating, you agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of Tourism Ireland and IrishCentral as final and binding as it relates to the content. The competition is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

How to enter:

Submit the form which can be found on https://tourism.wp.irishcentral.com/. All required fields must be completed or you risk being disqualified. Alternatively submit your details via submit@irishcentral.com, with the subject line 'Tourism Ireland's 'Share Your Ireland Story' Giveaway 2022'.

Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the discretion of IrishCentral and its partners. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of the sponsors.

The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at the Sponsor’s discretion. The prizes are non-transferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by winners is permitted.

Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for IrishCentral and its sponsors to use the winner's name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner selection and notification: Winners of the competition will be selected in a random drawing under the supervision of the sponsor. Winners will be notified via email to the email address they entered the competition with within five (5) days following the winner selection. IrishCentral and its sponsors shall have no liability for a winner's failure to receive notices due to winners' spam, junk email, or other security settings or for winners' provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 15 days from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.

The receipt of the prize offered in this competition is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations.

Rights granted by you: By entering this competition you understand that IrishCentral and sponsors, anyone acting on behalf of them, or their respective licensees, successors and assigns will have the right, where permitted by law, without any further notice, review, or consent to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the World, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and winner's name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image or statements about the competition, and biographical information as news, publicity or information and for trade, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes without any further compensation.

Terms: IrishCentral and sponsors reserves the right, in their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition should (in their sole discretion) virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the competition. In such a case, IrishCentral may select the recipients from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by IrishCentral and its sponsors. IrishCentral and its sponsors reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the competition or website or violates these Terms & Conditions.

IrishCentral and its sponsors have the right, in their sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the competition, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to; multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by competition rules; or the use of bots, macros or scripts or other technical means for entering.

Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the competition may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, IrishCentral and its sponsors reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. By entering the competition you agree to receive email newsletters and special offers from IrishCentral (Sponsor) and the Promotional Partners: You can opt-out of receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the respective newsletters.

Limitation of liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless IrishCentral and its sponsors and their subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant's participation in the competition and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes: As a condition of participating in this competition, participant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this competition, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located In New York State having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this competition), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the IrishCentral website - to read the Privacy Policy, click here.

Winners list: To obtain a copy of the winner's name or a copy of these Official Rules, mail your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to:

Irish Studio,

59 Merrion Square,

Dublin 2,

D02 HH01,

Ireland.

Sponsor: The sponsor of the competition is Tourism Ireland. IrishCentral are promotional partners only.

Tourism Ireland Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions



Restrictions: Any upgrades or alterations may be made and will be the responsibility of the prize winner. Other restrictions apply. Please enquire for more information. Prize has no cash value and is void if bartered or sold. Any future increase to government taxes shall be the responsibility of the prize winner.



Eligibility to enter: All participants eligibility is solely determined by Tourism Ireland. The prize is correct at the time of going live, but the promoter (Tourism Ireland) and tour operator reserves the right to alter the details if necessary. Blackout dates may apply.



Promotional eligibility: By entering the drawing, entrants agree to participate in any promotional activities connected with the prize drawing, should they be selected as a winner. By entering, entrants agree that they information they provide may be used by Tourism Ireland for the administration of this drawing, and may also be used to carry out research about this competition. However, Tourism Ireland will only contact entrants with further promotions if they have opted in to receive them.

The promotion of this competition and all entries will live entirely on the IrishCentral platform (while being funded by Tourism Ireland). Tourism Ireland do not intend to repurpose any of this content for use on their own channels.

For the full privacy statement from Tourism Ireland, please click here.



Additional requirements: Winners may be required to provide additional personal information like passport, driving license, etc. in order for Tourism Ireland to make travel arrangements to and on the island of Ireland. Arrangements may be made directly through Tourism Ireland or through an agency. Information will need to be shared with relevant parties including air carriers, car hire providers, etc. Tourism Ireland will share only minimal information to facilitate these activities.