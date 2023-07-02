Relax and unwind with some indulgent pampering at the best spas in Ireland.

Ireland boasts an abundance of remarkable spa destinations, and a new study from Betway has uncovered the most popular spas across the island.

Lough Eske Castle, a 5-star spa resort on the Wild Atlantic Way, dominated the list and placed first by a wide margin. This castle spa resort near the famous Blue Stack Mountains in County Donegal is a dream destination for pure bliss and relaxation.

Other spa resorts in the rankings include Great Southern Killarney in Killarney, The Brehon Hotel & Spa in Killarney and Fota Island Resort in Cork.

Researchers determined the rankings by a unique index score - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking - taking into account the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews.

Spa resorts from Donegal, Cork and Galway came out on top and were among the top ten across Ireland.

Lough Eske Castle's index score was roughly 50 percent less than second place, firmly cementing its spot as number one for the best spa across the whole of Ireland. As an award-winning destination resort, its elegance and style means it sits comfortably at the top of the rankings with an index score of 6.

Resorts in Killarney took the second and third spots on the list. The Great Southern Killarney came in second with an index score of 14, while The Breton Hotel & Spa followed with an idea score of 16.

Fota Island Resort in Cork fell slightly behind into fourth place with a score of 17. Rounding out the top five is Glenn Abbey Hotel and Estate in Galway, with an index score of 20.

Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Limerick and Lusty Beg Island in Donegal tied for sixth place with an index score of 21.

Check out the list below for the complete top 10 spa destinations in Ireland.

Most popular spas in Ireland:

1. Lough Eske Castle, Donegal

2. Great Southern Killarney, Killarney

3. The Brehon Hotel & Spa, Killarney

4. Fota Island Resort, Cork

5. Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Galway

6. Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Limerick/

Lusty Beg Island, Donegal

7. Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa, Killarney

8. The Imperial Hotel & Spa, Cork/

Absolute Hotel, Limerick/

Silver Tassie Hotel, Donegal

9. The Twelve Hotel, Galway

10. The Kingsley Hotel, Cork