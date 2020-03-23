Lee Duffy says coronavirus is not something to be taken lightly.

Lee Duffy, a former Drogheda United striker who most recently played with Newry City in the Northern Ireland Football League Championship, recounted his coronavirus ordeal on Twitter.

The 28-year-old, who said we was not able to breathe on his own for a period, has since recovered, but is urging people not to take this virus lightly:

My advice to everybody is to not take this lightly, it is very serious. — Lee Duffy (@LeeDuffy7) March 21, 2020

Duffy has been affected by the COVID-19 in more than one way. The striker currently plies his trade with Newry City in Northern Ireland and the club will not play another game of soccer until April 4 at the earliest. However, this ban is expected to go on for longer.

Newry City tweeted their best wishes to Duffy and said that everyone needed to play their part to stop it. The club also encouraged people to stay home.

All at Newry City AFC would like to wish former player Lee Duffy all the best in his recovery from COVID-19.

Lee spoke out to highlight the fact that this virus could hit anyone & we all need to play our part in stopping it. #StayHome https://t.co/Yp3GwMx0hw — Newry City AFC (@NewryCityAFC) March 22, 2020

Warrenpoint Town FC, Duffy's former club, also sent the Dublin native its well wishes:

Our former player Lee Duffy has spoken out of his Covid-19 virus and thankfully is on the mend. Lee is a young very fit... Publiée par Warrenpoint Town FC sur Samedi 21 mars 2020

As did Drogheda United FC:

All at Drogheda United would like to wish our former player Lee Duffy all the best after he was tested positive for COVD-19 two weeks ago. Thankfully Lee is feeling much better now. We're all behind you ❤ Publiée par Drogheda United F.C. sur Dimanche 22 mars 2020

There have been 906 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ireland and four deaths at the time of writing.

In Northern Ireland, there have been 148 cases and two deaths, meaning that there have been 1,054 cases and six deaths on the island of Ireland since COVID-19 was first diagnosed here in late February.

