IrishCentral and our co-sponsor Moon Mná would like to congratulate Susan Beirne-Lord of Ocean Pines, Maryland as the winner of the Irish Heritage Tree contest.

Our lucky April winner was Susan Beirne-Lord. Her parents come from Stokestown, County Roscommon and she dedicated the planting of her tree in loving memory of Della and William Beirne of County Roscommon.

Susan is a daily reader of IrishCentral and tells us that she loves keeping up with what going on and learning more about her history.

She also loves entering contests and she informed us, “You can’t imagine my shock when I opened the email telling me I had won. I really thought I was being spoofed. Thanks again to everyone.”

Susan has been to Ireland twice and is hoping to be there again soon, telling us, “It’s a beautiful country with friendly people." A fan of the Kentucky Derby, Susan wants to visit Ireland and see a horserace there.

