A mix between Irish dance and Irish humor - what could be better?

These are IrishCentral's picks for the best Irish dance-related jokes to make you jig-gle... we'll see ourselves out.

1. I wasn’t kicking him. I was “Riverdancing” and he got in the way.

2. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you sit down and your feet are still dancing, but you don’t realize it until someone points it out.

3. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you put on your feis makeup and feel like Ke$ha.

4. You know you’re an Irish dancer when duct tape and bobby pins fix anything.

5. Sorry, I’m an Irish dancer, I can only count to eight.

6. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you take a ballet or tap class and are unable to move your arms and legs at the same time.

7. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you have a dress you treat like glass, but shoes you hold together with duct tape.

8. Who put the sock glue next to my underarm deodorant?!

9. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you spend every St. Patrick’s Day in a bar, no matter how old you are.

10. You know you’re an Irish dancer when you know your wedding dress will be cheap compared to your solo dress.