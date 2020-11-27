Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean that you can't engage in anything mystical or magical.

Here are some spells from the White Witch of Cobh to help you achieve beauty and love in 2021.

Simple love spell:

To gain the love of someone:

- On a night of the full moon, walk to a spot beneath your beloved's bedroom window.

- Whisper his/her name three times to the night wind (el alder).

It is believed that the night breeze has a guardian; this guardian is compassionate to mortal requests between 12.00 midnight and 1 am (the witching hour).

Attract good fortune:

You will be damn lucky with this one.

Required: a candle, some string, and a trinket.

- Light the candle, loop the string in through the trinket and tie it.

- Then start passing the trinket above the candle-flame, chant:



"A candle flickers, This trinket I pass, Good energy and fortune come to me, Wealth, Knowledge, Influence, Energy, By good means come to me, Wealth, Knowledge, Influence, Energy, This trinket I pass into power, To attract, To me, Wealth, Knowledge, Influence, Energy, Come To Me!"

Repeat that three times, then wear the "necklace" around your neck. The more you do this, the more powerful. Enjoy!

Beauty spell:

This spell makes you prettier than you think, just follow the instruction below.

- On a full moon, take a mirror and go outside (if you can't then open a window, make sure the moon is reflected on the mirror).

- Take a piece of a picture (hair, lips, eyes, whatever you are interested in changing) place it on the mirror.

- Concentrate on it and say:

"Moonshine, Starlight, let the wind carry your light, let your glow cover my body, and let your shine cover every eye."

- Say it three times and concentrate on the part that you want to change. Then say:

"Moonshine, Starlight, shape and mold my body, as a rose is granted beauty, let me blossom in your light, the light that brings me beauty, and grant me beauty three times three"

- Say it three times and when you are finished light a candle (pink) or incense.

To get someone to call you:

This spell will make the person of your choice call you.

- Take a piece of parchment or fine quality writing paper and inscribe the name of the target.

- Write it in a circle twice, so the ends meet.

- As you do this, concentrate on the person's face and your desire that they call you.

- Then, while still concentrating, put a needle through the center of the circle created by the name. Place the charm by the phone.

The call will come within five minutes, five hours, or five days, depending on how well the spell was cast and how much will power was used.

Helen Barrett, the White Witch of the Isles from Cobh, is the leader of 3,500 Irish witches and wizards.

*Originally published in August 2010.