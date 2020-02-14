Who has more of a way with words than the Irish? Here are some short love lines for St. Valentine's Day from the heart of the Irish.

From James Joyce to W.B. Yeats to George Bernard Shaw and down through the generations, they have pondered life's great questions, but also expressed their love beautifully.

- Pulse of my heart, song of my soul, light of my night.

- May you have warm hands on a cold evening.

- It is easy to half the potato when there is love.

- Love him when he least deserves it, that's when he most needs it.

- Love makes time pass, beware time making love pass.

Read more St Valentine stories on IrishCentral here

- Always trust, when mistrust comes love goes out.

- I believe there is a sun when it is not shining, I believe there is a God when I cannot see him, I believe there is love when I feel it not.

- Beware an Irishman who loves his wife the most but his mother the longest.

- Trouble in love hates nothing more than a smile.

- Love is like a lifeboat on the stormy sea of life.

Read more: Love-seekers show up at St. Valentine's resting place in Dublin

* Originally published in 2016.