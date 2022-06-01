This Father's Day, touch his Irish heart by planting an Irish Heritage Tree in the land of his ancestors.

Father’s Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the love and devotion we have for our father and the influence he had on us. The image of a father suggests to each of us something personal – the life lessons we learned, the time listening to his advice and wisdom, and the role he played in teaching the importance of responsibility. While the Irish father comes to mind in the poems by Seamus Heaney or Robbie O’Connell’s song “The Turning of the Tide".

When it comes to a Father’s Day gift for your Da you want him to know how important it is to you the bond that you both hold close. Do this by presenting him with something that symbolizes the deep roots of Irish pride that he taught you – plant an Irish Heritage Tree in his honor and in the name of his family and ancestors.

IrishCentral, a name you can trust, began the Irish Heritage Tree program as a way for our readers to recognize those special people in their lives with a gift of a living symbol of love. By making this meaningful purchase of planting a tree in Ireland, you are also contributing to the IrishCentral pledge to keep Ireland green and growing.

The Irish Heritage Tree program plants exclusively native Irish trees including oak, alder, birch and Scots pine. Be the one to give your Da the bragging rights that back home in Ireland there’s a tree planted just for him and for his generations to enjoy.

Your Irish Heritage Tree will either be planted in our forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary, a rolling bed of pastureland that has been settled since prehistoric times and was the center of power for the early kings of Munster.

Or else in our second rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork, which is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty and the surrounding countryside is dotted with ancient ringforts.

Planting a tree this Father's Day, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. Plus free shipping to the USA!