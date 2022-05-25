We just love our reader's interest in Irish baby names but we have to admit that we hadn't heard of these gorgeous Irish girls' names.

The parenting and pregnancy website Baby Chick put together a list of "beautiful rare girl names" and has included some truly lovely Irish and Celtic girls' names. Some are pretty common in Ireland but others are really quite rare.

Haisley

"For a fun Irish name, this one means Hazel woods."

Haisley has its roots in ancient Ireland and means "near the hazelnut tree clearing." The hazel tree has special significance for Celts and is associated with inspiration and wisdom.

Eachna

"Eachna was a princess of Irish mythology known for her intelligence, fashion, and beauty."

In Irish mythology, Eachna is the daughter of a king of Connacht, renowned for her beauty and sense of fashion. Eachna is primarily a female name of Irish origin that means horse or steed.

Ula

"This Celtic name means 'gem of the sea.'"

While Ula has its origins in the Irish language it's largely used in English, Gaelic, Hawaiian, and Polish languages.

Aine

"Aine was the Celtic goddess of summer and prosperity. You could use the variation Anya for this one too."

Technically Aine means brightness or splendor. It is a traditional and unique Irish name that hails from the Queen of the Munster fairies. It's sprinkled in Irish folklore as an early Celtic goddess of summer and prosperity.

When the British cracked down on authentic Irish names in the seventeenth century, Aine was "translated" as Ann.

Sabrina

"The name Sabrina refers to a Celtic goddess of healing."

Sabrina is a traditionally feminine name with roots in Celtic, English, Latin, and Italian. It can also mean "from the border" or, most delightfully, "legendary princess."