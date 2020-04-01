As the Covid-19 pandemic tests us all and fear and anxiety are rife it seems that IrishCentral's readers are in search of solace and this Irish blessing of light and hope seems perfect in these unnerving times.

Ireland has always had a strong (albeit complicated) relationship with religion and faith. Even today as the traditional church numbers wain you still hear people in the street say "Please God" or "Jesus Mary and Joseph!"

Irish blessings commonly used in wedding ceremonies, family gatherings and other special occasions have emerged over the centuries. There is now an Irish blessing to cover almost every life event.

Most like this Irish blessing of light and hope is about seeing the positive side of a bad situation or celebrating the best parts of a happy one. Today more than ever we are aware of the importance of a positive mindset on both our mental and physical health.

An Irish blessing of light and hope

May the blessing of light be upon you, light on the outside and light on the

inside. With God's sunlight shining on you, may your heart glow with warmth

like a turf fire that welcomes friends and strangers alike.

May the light of the Lord shine from your eyes like a candle in the window,

welcoming the weary traveller.

May the blessing of God's soft rain be on you, falling gently on your head,

refreshing your soul with the sweetness of little flowers newly blooming.

May the strength of the winds of Heaven bless you, carrying the rain to wash

your spirit clean, sparkling after, in the sunlight.

May the blessing of God's earth be on you and as you walk the roads, may you

always have a kind word for those you meet.

May you understand the strength and power of God in a thunderstorm in winter,

the quiet beauty of creation and the calm of a summer sunset.

And may you come to realize that insignificant as you may seem in this great

universe, you are an important part of God's plan.

May He watch over you and keep you safe from harm.

