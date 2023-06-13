June 13 was declared 'Molly Malone Day' in Dublin in 1988. However, one historian asserts that the iconic Molly Malone was invented to ridicule the Irish.

'Molly Malone,' the popular folk song about a beautiful fishmonger, was written in Edinburgh in 1883 by James Yorkston and may have been written for comic purposes, says Professor Daithi O hOgain, from University College Dublin.

"In the concert halls during the Victorian era, various races were ridiculed to a certain extent. 'Molly Malone' may have been composed in Scotland to mock Irish people and their songs," he said, according to the Irish Independent.

"I believe it was a comic song. It was not a tragic story, which was the theme in many Irish ballads."

In ‘Scealta Atha Cliath,' a TG4 series that aired in Ireland in 2011, historical author Eoin Bairead agrees that the name Molly Malone was a moniker for a simple Irish girl in the 19th century.

Whether or not she was real, Molly Malone is remembered with a bronze statue in none other than, St. Andrew's Street, in Dublin's fair city center.

The song has also become the unofficial anthem of Dublin people and is sung at every major GAA game Dublin plays and often also at Irish soccer and rugby matches.

Here are the lyrics of the top Irish tune "Molly Malone":

In Dublin's fair city

Where the girls are so pretty

I first set my eyes on sweet Molly Malone

As she wheeled her wheelbarrow

Through streets broad and narrow

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh!"

Alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh"

She was a fishmonger

And sure 'twas no wonder

For so were her father and mother before

And they both wheeled their barrows

Through streets broad and narrow

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh

She died of a fever

And no one could save her

And that was the end of sweet Molly Malone

But her ghost wheels her barrow

Through streets broad and narrow

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Alive, alive, oh

Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh

